Sorkin's article ignores Ballmer's billion-dollar tax dodge... er, break... for buying a basketball team.* Ballmer should revise his boast from "paid for with pre-tax dollars" to "paid for with "shamefully un-taxed dollars."
Interesting terms that don't show up when googling Ballmer's site (at least as of today...):
tax expenditure tax shelter estate tax good will sports team basketball... e.g.,
tax expenditure site:usafacts.org
And so much for the "already taxed" argument by Trump's billionaire class (and their gullible middle- and working-class sycophants) against the estate tax. How much supposedly already-income-taxed dollars of wealth will soon escape estate taxes? And how much will all of these tax expenditures add to working and middle class taxes and the national debt?
Now that, Mr. Sorkin, would be an interesting article.
* Check out "Steve Ballmer Gets Billion-Dollar Tax Write-Off For Being Basketball Baron" at https://yro.slashdot.org/story/14/10/27/0237200/steve-ballme....
