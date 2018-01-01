I imagine some of it has to do with both webdev being more accessible, and JS as a language facilitating building frameworks. But as much as I've read people complaining about pain points of mobile development, I only see very few third party driven ui frameworks, and usually from well established companies(like Facebook with this) , not so much through community efforts.
Anybody with mobile experience care to chime in?
So compared to the web, iOS is a totally different beast. It's very "batteries-included" – where installing a huge pile of third-party dependencies is the norm for front end web development, it's the exception on iOS. One can very easily craft a solid, full-featured, highly polished production-ready app with UIKit alone without too much issue, so demand for alternatives is quite low.
