How to learn and understand hacking from home 1 point by Mahakasyapa 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite I am curious about recommended beginning into understanding hacking and to learn how to hack? Is it as simple as learning programming languages and having connections with other people? Do you really have to have a Computer Science degree to understand any of it. I don't want to be a hacker necessarily but I think its a useful skill that I have always wanted to understand but can't really afford the Computer Science path at school.








