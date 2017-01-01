|
|Ask HN: What happened to binary sizes?
|
8 points by Tanegashima 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
|Graphical Win 9x applications installer download sizes:
* WinAmp 2.666 = 2.1MB
* Opera 6.0 = 3.2MB
* mIRC 6.0 = 1.1MB
* WinZip 8.0 = 1.2MB
You get the idea, why today's binaries themselves are so big, and the App bundles ridiculously big too?
I see that myself, I compile simple Apps and I see the executable size, and I don't know how I could program so many megabytes!
Applications are open for YC Winter 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
These days apps have to compile for multiple architectures especially on Android. Those are all packaged up together. Not only that these days you have multiple sizes for image assets for various pixel densities. On top of it all these days people rely on a lot of external libraries which may or may not be on a phone or system. You can't depend on shared linking like when developing for Windows back in the day.
Not to mention, fonts. Apps these days package up fonts and send them along too.
[Edited for more content]