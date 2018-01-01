Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
StarCraft I Goes Free with Today's New Patch (1.18) (battle.net)
176 points by brunoluiz 160 days ago | 25 comments



My personally most played RTS. Is actually amazing that this game is still being patched. And also used in AI classes.

EDIT: https://youtu.be/L7XiE_V0PZ8


Hopefully they'll add linux support with that new opengl backend they have


It was one of those very first batch of games that Wine used to promote itself ;-)

Single player mode should be perfectly fine. Multiplayer mode which requires network may require some manual work (e.g. IPX and battle.net).


It has been the other way around for a while (8 years, apparently). Since UDP was added as a network option, there has been no need to use IPX.

The very oldschool drawing methods were the biggest issue with wine. I had it working ~6 years ago, but it wasn't exactly easy. PlayOnLinux helps a lot, though.


Pretty unlikely given they've never released a game for Linux before, despite having OpenGL support and internal builds.


Anyone know how well it runs on wine?


#3 [1] on the Top-10 Platinum list on WineHQ [2]. Platinum being "applications which install and run flawlessly on an out-of-the-box Wine installation."

https://appdb.winehq.org/objectManager.php?sClass=version&iI...

https://appdb.winehq.org/


it works exceptionally well with wine


Anyone know if this is just the base game, or if it includes Brood War as well?

It'd be very cool if they open-sourced it, a la older IdTech games.


It includes Brood War, too.


I downloaded a previous version 0.8something (I'm not at home to verify) and it did include Brood War.


Downloading on MacBook right now!


would this work on it? http://stargus.stratagus.com/


Old people who remember Freecraft: Freecraft became Stratagus, the StarCraft specific bits are Stargus: http://stratagus.com/games.shtml

No reason why it shoudn't. And native Linux is way better than wine.


Is it native or wined on macOS?


IIRC it was always native on macOS, I'm assume this latest patch is no different


Weird there is still a little lag on multiplayer side.

Just did a quick game on MacOs vers and first thing i saw was a lot of "Username set latency to Extra High"


The only issue: it was not adapted to run either on high-res screens (retina display) or on wide screens


Not yet: https://starcraft.com/en-us/


Check the forum post... Probably they will update the main website soon. I just installed the Mac version (sadly, it doesn't work well with my display)


Interestingly, when the game launches or exits on my mac, i can see my desktop flash briefly as it changes into and out of what looks like ultra-high-res mode, a kind of 1:1 pixel retina screen mode. I wonder if the game is rendering the oldschool resolution but then nearest-neighbor-scaling it to ultra high res for no good reason?


The new remastered version to be released in Summer is the same client as the normal version - I'm guessing 1.18 is actually here to test new engine for that release.


The Mac client runs at 1280x960 (double 640x480). The font in the menu looks like it's been upscaled or redrawn, but everything else is just pixel-doubled.


I can't find where it says that SC1 goes free.


Ok. I found that sentence. Sorry for the noise.




