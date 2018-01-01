EDIT: https://youtu.be/L7XiE_V0PZ8
Single player mode should be perfectly fine. Multiplayer mode which requires network may require some manual work (e.g. IPX and battle.net).
The very oldschool drawing methods were the biggest issue with wine. I had it working ~6 years ago, but it wasn't exactly easy. PlayOnLinux helps a lot, though.
https://appdb.winehq.org/objectManager.php?sClass=version&iI...
https://appdb.winehq.org/
It'd be very cool if they open-sourced it, a la older IdTech games.
No reason why it shoudn't. And native Linux is way better than wine.
Just did a quick game on MacOs vers and first thing i saw was a lot of "Username set latency to Extra High"
