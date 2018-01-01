Hacker News
Information Technology Firm Pays $1M to Settle Allegations of Visa Fraud
argentinaIT
160 days ago
Been there. Mostly sent to client's offices to do 100% contractor work. Others been doing on-site development, bug fixing, QC.
argentinaIT
159 days ago
Btw: firm is Globant
