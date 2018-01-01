Hacker News
I like duplicate code
(
yusufaytas.com
)
6 points
by
richardbrown
160 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
anon263626
160 days ago
I like succinct, semantically-clear code that's many, testable, tiny functions.
3lol
160 days ago
I didn't have the courage to talk about this. Duplicate code isn't the end of the story. It's beginning of a journey to refactoring.
