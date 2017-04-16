Hacker News
Taming Recurrent Neural Networks for Better Summarization
abigailsee.com
pigscantfly
157 days ago
This paper checks all the boxes for me. The prior approaches are elegantly tied together, the novel contributions are straightforward and intuitive, the results are compelling, and it is extremely clearly written. Kudos to the authors!
gallerdude
157 days ago
It'd be crazy if an event happened, and you could choose how much you wanted to read about it - "I want to read at least 5 paragraphs on this subject." Could help a lot for textbooks if you really understood a subject (or conversely really needed some help on one.)
iconvalleysil
157 days ago
An example of an extractive summarization of this very article
http://cymetica.com/recommend/app/getSummary?query=http://ww...
Saad_M
156 days ago
Really interesting text-to-text generation work. There’s also some work being looking at using Neural Networks for data-to-text generation. Some of which was presented at INLG 2016 last year at Edinburgh. However, it is still early days and currently symbolic approaches still achieve better text quality in closed world applications.
halflings
156 days ago
What do you mean by "data-to-text"?
EternalData
157 days ago
Very cool! Would be awesome to eventually run the summaries the RNN generates in a production-ready capability, and see how it does. Reddit has a few TLDR bots that I think are more extractive and could use an update.
laxatives
157 days ago
Maybe a similar idea would be running those bots as evaluation tasks. I suppose voting would be a decent proxy objective when you are dealing with very qualitative results and don't want to spend a ton of time evaluating them yourself. Spin up a bunch of bots with different ideas and see which ones score the best.
du_bing
157 days ago
Really promising and interesting research, thanks!
