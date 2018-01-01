This library is implemented in pure Haxe, so the code runs on all the targets Haxe supports (js, flash, cpp, cs, python, neko etc)... albeit sluggishly, because it's single-threaded and slow software rendering.
There's a web demo where you can save geometrized images as SVG in the repo.
I'm planning to implement a C++ version, to parallelize things, and move most of the rendering work to GPU. But for now my main use for this is offline creation of art assets for use in gamejams.
Let me know if you have questions or ideas for additional features!
This library is implemented in pure Haxe, so the code runs on all the targets Haxe supports (js, flash, cpp, cs, python, neko etc)... albeit sluggishly, because it's single-threaded and slow software rendering.
There's a web demo where you can save geometrized images as SVG in the repo.
I'm planning to implement a C++ version, to parallelize things, and move most of the rendering work to GPU. But for now my main use for this is offline creation of art assets for use in gamejams.
Let me know if you have questions or ideas for additional features!