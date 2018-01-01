Ask HN: Can you recommend any good computer science audiobooks or podcasts?

I've started listening to a lot of audiobooks and podcasts while commuting or doing chores to make better use of my time, but I've noticed that there are few computer science audiobooks because the subject matter does not seem to lend itself well to being read aloud.

The more technical/conceptual, the better. There are plenty of audiobooks about tech culture (especially on the business side), but few about technical subjects.

I think some good examples of CS audiobooks might be:

- "The Information" by James Gleick, which discusses a lot of mathematical theory and the physical nature of information.

- "Where Wizards Stay Up Late" by Katie Hafner, which chronicles the creation of the internet, but revels in some of the engineering details and technical challenges the team encountered.

- "How The Mind Works" by Steven Pinker (tangentially related to CS, but valid), which is a psychology book, but actually delves into the computational theory of mind and even discusses how our brain's tricks have been used to improve neural networks.

Thanks!