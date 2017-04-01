I have also worked with LoRa and wrote a blog post comparing working with both networks: https://raed.it/blog/iot-network-sigfox-vs-lora/
They already have complete coverage of many cities and everyone can contribute.
This could be a really cool way of deploying (or dropping) a network with a mesh backbone.
EDIT: I meant the same amount of data as with Sigfox, i.e. about 10K a day (specifically I just want to fetch some local weather data basically, maybe some traffic data as well).
So, max will be about some 10K per day.
I'm having trouble finding the same details about the MKRFOX1200 but for the transmitter "Low current consumption: 32.7mA during telegram transmit [...] Typical OFF mode current: 5nA." [1] The processor part is a SAMD21.
My guess is it's possible to get comparable idle/sleep power draw regardless of transmission method but WiFi will require more power to establish a connection and transmit the first byte.
[0] https://cdn-shop.adafruit.com/datasheets/ESP8266_Specificati...
[1] http://www.atmel.com/Images/Atmel-9372-Smart-RF-ATA8520_Data...
In most "connected" devices, you don't need to keep an established connection which will drain the battery fast.
This is why idle consumption is key, as it will often be the state of the solution 99.x% of the time
Simply turn the communication module on when you need it.
Then the difference between solutions consumption-wise will be on time needed to establish connection if any, time & power to send your data.
I can see this being useful for collecting field data of sorts, but unfortunately probably only in select urban areas. Coverage outside a few major cities is spotty or nonexistent.
But if someone is interested to give it a try in not-yet-covered areas in the US or elsewhere, let me know : devrelations@sigfox.com ; I could mail one for free in exchange of test feedback
Hosting a public base station in exchange of discount/free subscriptions is something that could be considered. Again, feel free to reach out :)
One thing to consider : Public base station means that other users will rely on it for their own devices, with a need for reliability (uptime, backhaul connectivity, ..)
What area are you thinking about ?
In western/northern Europe, coverage is already pretty solid nationwide. Agriculture is one of the rising usecase: weather monitoring, soil chemistry, etc...
Check sigfox.com/coverage for details about live coverage
As shown on this map, US coverage is mostly in some metro areas right now. But this is just the beginning there.
Let me know if you could be interested in testing it.
It's special low-power long-range radios that covers many miles per tower and they are installing a ton of them all across the world.
It is absolutely intended to NOT be limited to urban areas.
You can run an ESP8266 or ESP32 chip, or the Realtek RTL8710 chip which is $2 from Pine64, and probably have enough input and output pins to do the job.
You pretty much cannot do this with WiFi due to power usage.
The WiFi enabled chips I mentioned have low power modes where you can wake up either periodically or based on an interrupt , with most of the chip turned off in the meantime. I'd have to read the docs to know about power usage in different modes. The RTL8710 claims 30 mA...
With your reasoning, we might as well take down all the cell phone towers and just make calls over wifi, wifi is everywhere right?
Then again you can do 10km+ with a grid antenna connected to one of the WiFi chips. It might look silly, but it would work.
The 500-device-home seems to be SigFox's primary target. If so, then they're de facto competing with wifi.
Edit: Also I'm fairly certain that WiFi will choke long before you get close to having 500 devices in an area the size of a house.
* Ultra Narrow Band (100Hz) modulation
* Low data rate (100 bits/s in Europe, at 14dBm/25mW) + lightweight protocol
* High receiver sensitivity, mostly SDR based
We've got a few youtube videos explaining this ... but mostly targeted for a generic audience.
The "radio signal modulation" may have enough tech details to match what you're looking for : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGvM6KEDIdE&index=6&list=PLc...
We're also working on a publication of a standard UNB IoT protocol, Sigfox being one of its implementations.
Should come within a few weeks.
There is a draft about the network architecture here : https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/draft-zuniga-lpwan-sigfox-s...
So far, you have solid coverage in some metro areas only : SF/North Bay, Chicago, NYC, Atlanta, Houston (Miami & others are getting there)
Check out sigfox.com/coverage to get insights on the current production coverage (Sorry for the colours ...)
