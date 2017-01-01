|
|Do Not use namecheap.com for any large site or important domain
|Namecheap.com seems popular for a lot of tech companies. However, they seem to be not only cheap in price but in management.
I run a forum site with MILLIONS of visitors and about 5,000 TB of traffic per month.
Namecheap.com suddenly sent me a link warning that they will suspend my domain completely within 24 hours, if I did not delete two problem images (which were inappropriate/troublesome images but in the context of the forum posts, "a very poor attempt at humor").
I deleted the images and avoided being suspended, but the way they threatened to suspend my domain due to two images was ridiculous. If I missed the warning email or checked my email after 24 hours they would have completely suspended my domain.
I'm talking about a site with MILLIONS of visitors per month and ten thousands of posts per day, not some small blog.
They may be suitable for some blog, but I can now say to NEVER use them for any enterprise site.
Don't want to seem harsh, but I don't care for unqualified rants against a named entity, when the "accuser" doesn't name his own source.
And using vague words like "inappropriate/troublesome" seems a bit mysterious. Were they ISIS propaganda posters, nudity of celebs, or penguins making out? Might make a difference.
And as others have already stated, it's pretty SOP for hosting and domain companies to have this standard in place. Hate to say it, but it's in the User Agreement. Else, run your own servers and domain name registrar (oh, and also be liable for those same posts possibly).
Why we insist on not understanding that DNRs and hosts are, basically, publishers, who have some rights, is beyond me.
Let me guess... this guy is upset because he might have not gotten the email within 24 hours (in 2017... yeah, right). Is he off-the-grid hunting sea lions in the north sea? And if his site is so big, he has no one to help him and no backup staff except... only him?
This same crowd will balk that FB didn't remove that last murder video in 12.3 seconds, but demand that THEIR host or registrar give them 30 days.
Sheesh... internet shenanigans never stop, do they?