https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbacoa
Disclaimer, my ancestral heritage is from Puerto Rico.
http://time.com/3957444/barbecue/
Perhaps a more fitting title for the article would be "Ancestral sin: an excessively long article about confederate flags and white privilege, with bits of historical moralization"
You might think that it's obvious that the children have no obligation whatsoever, but that doesn't make contrary opinions political persecution, even in vibe.
There's some interesting coverage of BBQ as an exception to the homogenous, fast-food culture in the US in Tyler Cowen's book "An Economist Gets Lunch": http://amzn.to/2nZDa0k
I recommend Q39 and Joe's KC to people visiting who want the good stuff. Just picking any ol' place that says it serves KC barbecue is a recipe for disappointment (goes double for anything at the airport or Crown Center). You'd be better off picking a random Mexican restaurant here than a random barbecue joint. YMMV.
[EDIT] incidentally we have a surprisingly decent food scene, and most of it's not barbecue, so don't limit yourself to that if you visit.
Regional differences in food is one of the great things about the US.
> Lexington County, which encompasses all but one of the dozen Piggie Park restaurants now in operation, remains a bedrock of hard-right politics.
Also: Confederate flags, awful Southern white people, and some folks who moved down from PG County buying property from the latter and looking to get rid of the former. Is it too blithe to say "culture war, move on"?
Note: I'm white, from the south, am a veteran, also tend to lean liberal and work as a software engineer in the 3rd biggest city in the US. I think of myself as progressive and voted for Gary Johnson this election.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbacoa
Disclaimer, my ancestral heritage is from Puerto Rico.