|Ask HN: Depressed need help
2 points by seriousQ 146 days ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite
|I have loads of books. Due to distractions of social media, blogs, new articles, I am not able to focus and finish a single book in past 1 year. It's serious problem. I need some serious advice to curb the distractions and focus on learning something. what are your tips to read a book
How to read a book?
