Ask HN: Listening to IT podcasts while commuting
holydude
146 days ago
Is there an aggregator / store that you frequently use to listen to IT related podcasts while commuting ?
smt88
146 days ago
PocketCasts is my favorite podcast aggregator
holydude
146 days ago
Thanks!. PocketCasts looks interesting.
