Describe in simple terms a major product feature that either or both:
a) solves the biggest pain point for your customer
b) makes you the most different from your closest competitor
Examples:
https://heapanalytics.com: Automatically track all website and app user actions - no coding required
https://mailchimp.com/: Easiest to use email marketing platform
https://www.pipedrive.com/: Drag and drop interface CRM - view all deals by type at a glance
https://www.getrevue.co - Effortlessly send a weekly newsletter to engage your audience
http://www.artofemails.com/ - Proven prewritten sales email templates
For example, the "input output" part. Without that you are probably missing some representation of the user/customer in your description.
Ab rollers would never sell if they said "gives you rock hard abs" without the "just 20 minutes a week!" part.
> I’d argue that even the most complex SaaS platforms can be simplified with an illustrative lead feature.
Again, was really hoping for some insight into why he argues this.
I work for a company that provides a SaaS/PaaS product that is immensely powerful but notoriously difficult to describe. The company is well established in the marketplace, but still has a difficult time getting 3rd party developers on board unless those developers had prior exposure to the product for some reason. I've often felt that the answer involves some distillation of the functionality into a ridiculously short description, but have not been successful in crafting such a description (yet).
It's really hard to take four, or whatever, paragraphs and reduce that to one sentence. It'll feel lossy every step.
Instead I focus on the first and most powerful sentence. From there I imagine it opening up a dialog where all the possibilities and nuances can flow. But you'd got to start at that sentence.
Now, maybe it'll not be that exactly, but I find that process a lot more fruitful than a distilling one.
Things that stand out in your statement to me already are "powerful" and "developers".
Also if a layman asked why your product is powerful for developers what would you say?
Good luck! I always enjoyed these sorts of problems.
https://www.amazon.com/What-Your-One-Sentence-Attention/dp/0...
I'm part-way through it and have found the advice valuable so far. I don't think there's a "cookie cutter" formula, but there are exercises and things you can do to help you distill a pitch down to one sentence.
That's it.
Take any major PaaS/SaaS/IaaS product (AWS, Heroku, SalesForce) and try to distill it into an action/outcome. Can it be done? Probably to a certain degree, but not every product can be described in terms of pushing a button to get something.
Back to the original point and your assertion that the exact formula was provided, this really feels like the "Draw an Owl" meme to me. For those not familiar, here's how you draw an owl:
1. Draw some circles
2. Draw the rest of the fucking owl
It's a great formula if you know how to draw the rest of the owl. But in general, not a great formula at all.
It may turn out that the I and the O are, themselves, fairly complex concepts that are only understood within particular, highly-specialized markets. That's fine. People in those markets can still easily describe and discuss what your product does without anyone from your company being there. And that's the goal.
It's not about what the marketing team says. It's about what's said when the marketing team doesn't even know the conversation is happening.
I was sailing with a buddy (a made man in SV) and he asked me what I was working on. I blurted out a one sentence summary and did it ever hit. I hadn't even thought of running through an elevator pitch because I was racing and was really thinking about sail trim. But I remember the summary and I'll use it. I may even lead the pitch with it.
BTW the worst single sentence summaries are the Hollywood summaries: this is Airbnb for Ubuntu distributions. That sort of summary says that you haven't really thought it out. It's a trope and their eyes just glaze over immediately.
Similarly, I think, when people say "Airbnb for something", they're using shorthand for something with a lot of prior meaning attached to it.
My point: we're being too harsh on those who use "Uber for this" or "Airbnb for that"... they're using shorthand the way Kalanick used "Mercedes".
But you're missing a point that's true of the startup metaphor but not of the mercedes one: "uber for x" has been absolutely beaten to death as a low-effort startup pitch, to the point of being a useful counter-signal. Mercedes has no such baggage when it comes to judging the people saying the word.
I disagree. Using "Mercedes" instead of "taxi" changes the framing (using "taxi" would have evoked "oh, it's a taxi app; thse already exist"); describing something as "Uber for X" does not change the framing (aside from the known fact that it has become a tiring cliche).
Ultimately, writing that one sentence with unmph is harder than it looks. Sometimes "Uber for__" is concise and conveys lots of meaning, sometimes it's vague and meaningless.
I think the biggest trap in the "A for B" formula is trying to ride on the prestige of B. That's why there are so many "Apple of X." What they're trying to convey is "awesome, stylish & successful" or somesuch. It's like calling yourself "Michael Jordan of __". You're just being obtuse in telling me that you're awesome.
"Uber for tripsitters" OTOH conveys actual meaning. Press a button, a freelance tripsitter will arrive.
I agree with you that these summaries are sometimes quite awful, but in some cases they are quite apt. The conclusion I've come to is that if a very good analogy exists, you should use it. But the bar for "very good" should be quite high, since a bad "X for Y" will do more harm than good. You end up in meta-conversations about the analogy itself, which isn't helpful.
1: http://www.BeeLineReader.com
You push a button and in five minutes a Mercedes
picks you up and takes you where you want to go.
As you say but this is not a close fit and makes people think too hard. That means they can't immediately see the value in it. That means you have to keep working on it. Bailey didn't say this was gonna be easy.
BTW, the Kalanick summary personalizes brilliantly and name checking Mercedes sure doesn't hurt. The later Uber summary (“Tap a button, get a ride.”) does nothing for me. I only vaguely know what it even means because I already know it's about Uber. It could be talking about an FPS for all I know. Still, it is better than an iPhone app for taxis.
But the bar for "very good" should be quite high. That's an awesome line.
http://yclist.com/
Look at the difference in F1 going forward...
The first thing I know about Dolby is the noise suppression technology for tapes. So you are noise suppression for reading ? Well, that didn't work.
Next thing I'm thinking of is Dolby surround. But I can't think about how surround sound should work with reading.
I look at your webpage and now I know your product. But "we're the Dolby for reading" didn't help me at all in understanding your product.
Most of the time on hackernews when I'm reading "We're the X for Y" I have to google X first to understand what they're trying to say with this sentence.
That said, I like formulas for this sort of thing, whther they yield the final solution or not. Uber's sentence from the article could be an alternative:
"You push a button and in five minutes a Mercedes picks you up and takes you where you want to go."
"You push a button and you can read 26.4% faster."
That still feels a little vague and evasive, I think.
"You push a button and your book is re-formatted and coloured so that you can read faster."
If you have to have an anology, you could try. "A yad for ebooks."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yad
The 'X for Y' is a way to express both at once "it's like X but it's different because it focuses on Y". However, as you say, it only works well in limited situations and can come off as very cliché.
During customer development, I recommend leading with the input / output description and then letting the recipient clarify using their own 'point of parity'.
For instance, I operate a directory of technology for teachers. One of the services I provide is a newsletter and blog [1] where I summarize technologies (e.g. websites, mobile apps, desktop apps, electronics products) in one-sentence descriptions.
The way I've written those one-sentence descriptions has evolved over time. The format that has resonated the most with my audience is stating the technology's primary purpose, which sometimes can imply it's benefit. Since I know my audience is teachers, the context of the purpose and benefit is already assumed and baked into the description.
I would never use a "This is X for Y" description, for example, not because I dislike it (which I don't), but because it wouldn't be informative for my audience.
However, I think a "This is X for Y" description can be entirely appropriate for an audience of startup investors. This is why YC coaches their startups to use such a sentence framework.
[1] https://edshelf.tumblr.com/
There are however other kinds investors and other kinds of entrepreneurs where that just doesn't make sense.
Wrong. The words "airbnb for cooking - or more specifically restaurants. shared meals at people's homes" are worth $12 million if uttered by the right person. (Which isn't me.)
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Laconic/HomePage
"A dating site for vegans: NeverMetHerbivore"
"A combined BBQ restaurant + strip club: Ribs for Your Pleasure"
"Autocorrect for tattoos"
Well Mark Zuckerberg nailed that one describing his Facebook.
You need to pitch at their level, not your own.
>The format of both descriptions is the same: “You do X and Y happens.” X is the input and Y is the output. This input-output pair matches our intuition about how software works. Simplifying the product as a straightforward input and desirable output creates the sense that it’s an ingenious idea.
I think it's important to have a simple product and using a feature to explain it makes sense. However, this brought to mind the sales and marketing idea that it's better to sell benefits, not features. I'm not sure where I sit on which approach is better, I suppose they each have their purpose. I definitely find myself pitching my side projects based on the feature, not the benefit :)
Start with the lead feature, so that the potential customer has a simple idea to kick around in their head.
Then, describe the benefits, giving them a fuller story for why they should use the product.
Ugh. How about "Push a button and your lawn is mowed in 48 hours."
Every business should have a one sentence value prop:
Twitter: "open the app and get the news in less than 5 minutes."
Snapchat: "see what your friends did today in the time it takes to ride the elevator to your office."
Stripe: "spend three minutes pasting some code and start accepting credit card payments."
Devzilla: "create an account in two minutes and get more web development leads."
So on and so forth....if you can't describe it like that then it is too hard to use.
> Ugh. How about "Push a button and your lawn is mowed in 48 hours."
You use the former for a savvy investor whose already seen half a dozen lawn care startups and is looking for where yours is different. ("focus on service and quick delivery", different than focusing on price or on the user experience of the app)
You use the latter to describe what your startup is doing to Uncle Shirley, i.e. potential customers.
The difference is in what you're positioning yourself against. Either it's other startups or the neighbor kid down the street. Use the former pitch with the latter audience and it'll sail over their heads, the latter pitch with the former audience and they'll roll their eyes and tell you to get to the point.
But you can't not position, marketing without positioning is education, and ain't nobody got time for that.
Sure, but the elevator pitch for customers is not the same as the elevator pitch for investors.
https://youtu.be/EAXCu1zeaaI
A mature & reliable product strategy (who you're targeting, what differentiated value you're adding to your targets etc) will automatically yield that one-sentence.
No art about wordsmithing. All about a valuable product.
