Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
What Happened When I Gave Up Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, and Coffee
(
fastcompany.com
)
1 point
by
hiby007
146 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
al2o3cr
146 days ago
Protip: anyone whose nutrition advice features the word "toxins" within the first two sentences should wash their hands before preparing food, because they just pulled that logic straight out of their ass.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: