Ask HN: Game-changing progress in ML in the last two years?
s3nnyy
146 days ago
In Paris Sam Altman ( https://youtu.be/ZKSNjIAfm88?t=786 ) refers to the advances in ML
in the last two years
that will truly change jobs / work and everything.
Which particular advancement(s) in AI / ML is he referring to?
