Ask HN: Game-changing progress in ML in the last two years?
1 point by s3nnyy 145 days ago
In Paris Sam Altman ( https://youtu.be/ZKSNjIAfm88?t=786 ) refers to the advances in ML in the last two years that will truly change jobs / work and everything.

Which particular advancement(s) in AI / ML is he referring to?




