How Google ate CelebrityNetWorth.com
(
theoutline.com
)
8 points
by
czr80
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
crispytx
145 days ago
I always wondered what the fuck was up with those "So and so's net worth will shock you!" ads that I see on Yahoo. Thanks for posting this!
shortformblog
145 days ago
But the angle of the story here isn't about that at all. It's about how Google decimated a legitimate website focused on this issue.
Search: