How Google ate CelebrityNetWorth.com (theoutline.com)
8 points by czr80 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



I always wondered what the fuck was up with those "So and so's net worth will shock you!" ads that I see on Yahoo. Thanks for posting this!


But the angle of the story here isn't about that at all. It's about how Google decimated a legitimate website focused on this issue.




