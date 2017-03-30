Hacker News
AI and Automation by the Numbers: Predictions, Perceptions, and Proposals
1 point
by
Yeroniomus
145 days ago
woogiewonka
145 days ago
I work in UX design and I can already imagine all of my job being performed by an algorithm. Who is to say machine learning can't "read" through thousands of website data points and figure out the perfect layout for every type of website - apps, ecommerce, news blogs, etc. Do we really need "professionals" to weigh in on this sort of thing? The same goes for design - feed enough designs into an algorithm, provide some guidance on what looks good and what doesn't and have it spit out randomized layouts that are every bit as original as what you see designed by top professionals.
