Flask.io for sale
flippa.com
2 points
by
fonziguy
145 days ago
phsource
145 days ago
I know this is wishful thinking, but as a fan of the Python Flask (the Python web server) [1], I really hope that somehow this ends up in their hands.
[1]
http://flask.pocoo.org/
