Flask.io for sale (flippa.com)
2 points by fonziguy 145 days ago



I know this is wishful thinking, but as a fan of the Python Flask (the Python web server) [1], I really hope that somehow this ends up in their hands.

[1] http://flask.pocoo.org/




