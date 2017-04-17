Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Horrific Bombing of People Trying to Leave Village in Syria (cnn.com)
4 points by NotSammyHagar 145 days ago



This story just left me so sad, so horrified, tears in my eyes. I don't know what we can do in the west to end the Syrian war. I can't imagine anyone who would setup a bombing of basically refugees. I know it probably happens all over the world every day, but my government better not be supporting anyone who does thinks like this.


Yeah now multiply those 100 dead by 5000 to 10000 and that's what our foreign policy has wrought in Syria and Iraq.


Yeah, us and lots of other countries that want to work out things through intermediaries, and we often have very conflicted goals and shielding our country from repercussions is one big one.




