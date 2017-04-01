Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
RetroChallenge 2017/04 Entrants (retrochallenge.org)
1 point by Gracana 145 days ago



Retrochallenge is a friendly competition where people spend a month working on a retrocomputing project and posting updates about their progress. For most entrants it's more about working on something fun and enjoying the enthusiasm of the other entrants / the drive of the event, rather than anything seriously competitive.

I entered the last one but didn't get very far. Wasn't prepared to enter this one, unfortunately, but I intend to try again in the future. I like retro-stuff because I can focus on one particular machine, with no complex libraries and APIs, no cross-compatibility issues to worry about, etc... All the fun of programming without the fuss of practicality.




