YouTube to mp3 download proxy android ios app (vidmp3.net)
3 points by OpaCalypso 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



Nice stuff,is it open-source? Some frontend improvements would make it even better ;)


as legal as youtube and all the other video portals I just tried this

https://vidmp3.net/karaoke


used it to download backing tracks for home recording, or put some mp3 music on my phone. various formats like aac mp3 m4a ogg vorbis opus mp4 bitrates up to 320k/sec




