YouTube to mp3 download proxy android ios app
(
vidmp3.net
)
3 points
by
OpaCalypso
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
wklm
145 days ago
Nice stuff,is it open-source? Some frontend improvements would make it even better ;)
alinapea
145 days ago
as legal as youtube and all the other video portals I just tried this
https://vidmp3.net/karaoke
OpaCalypso
145 days ago
used it to download backing tracks for home recording, or put some mp3 music on my phone. various formats like aac mp3 m4a ogg vorbis opus mp4 bitrates up to 320k/sec
