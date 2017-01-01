Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Donald Trump to overhaul H-1B visa program that admits foreign workers (theguardian.com)
4 points by stickydink 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



Good. I'll probably get downvoted for this, but fuck it. The H1-B program is there to enable fulfilling positions where there are insufficient US citizens/permanent residents to fulfill positions with appropriate skills. The program has been long been abused.

H1-B is just a great way for the large sweat shops of Silicon Valley to bring in cheap labor and effectively price out domestic labor that is perfectly capable of performing the labor (i.e. We can't find labor at 1/2 the prevailing rate, thus I need an H1-B), but the companies don't want to pay the prevailing domestic rate.


Is there some place anonymous where we can list the H1B abusing sweat shops ?




