Creativity Will Be the Source of Our Next Industrial Revolution, Not Machines (qz.com)
14 points by dpflan 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



I used to think that especially in the arts.

I don't anymore, I've added links in the bottom. Even if the tech is half as good as I wish it was. It means less people can do the work of tons of people with computer aid. Essentially I don't think it will lead to lots of people getting work like the last industrialization did in terms of factories.

https://www.instapainting.com/ai-painter

https://deepart.io/

https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/after-20-minutes-...

http://www.theverge.com/2016/1/21/10805398/friends-neural-ne...




