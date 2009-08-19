Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open Source Search Engines, Retrieval Tools and Libraries (searchenginecaffe.com)
20 points by luu 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite



Here is a comparison from 2015 http://www.mytechlogy.com/IT-blogs/8685/top-5-open-source-se...

Interesting that Lucene still holds the top position (didn't know that twitter is using it for search, amazing - so it should be able to deal with a lot of data)

Also now there they seem to be using more C++ for this kind of projects (the page says that Lucene also has a c++ port), in 2009 Java seems to have been prevalent.


Lucene is the best.

https://github.com/lintool/IR-Reproducibility/blob/master/Go...


If anyone need modern full-text search system over documents check out https://ambar.cloud I'm the founder of it


"Updated 8/19/2009" a bit old eh?


Anyone here using Lucene.net for anything?




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: