Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Mega.co Link of Human Civil Rights Complaint in Blockchain
(
cryptograffiti.info
)
9 points
by
AgentK20
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
AgentK20
145 days ago
For reference the actual mega.co link is
https://mega.nz/#F!QnZRXKyS!oluyILlMPpyJjPS57w7axQ
drivingmenuts
145 days ago
So, what is cryptograffiti? Is it just decoding all the non-monetary transaction stuff that people are tossing into the blockchain?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: