Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mega.co Link of Human Civil Rights Complaint in Blockchain (cryptograffiti.info)
9 points by AgentK20 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



For reference the actual mega.co link is https://mega.nz/#F!QnZRXKyS!oluyILlMPpyJjPS57w7axQ


So, what is cryptograffiti? Is it just decoding all the non-monetary transaction stuff that people are tossing into the blockchain?




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: