Ask HN: How do you deal with MBA-types who degrade what you do?

I'm a self-taught programmer, and I constantly come across MBA-types who think that building software is blue-collar, "hire-an-Indian" labor. I even experience this within my family. "It's not that hard," "Coder monkey," "It's just a website, anybody can do that" are all phrases I hear and it's making me feel like total shit. I don't feel like what I'm doing is that easy. When I think someone else has it easy, I don't open my mouth and berate that person. Their only exception is for people who work at large enterprise-y software companies: "Oh, you should talk to Joe, he writes all the software at Oracle. He's so smart. I bet you could learn a thing or two from him." I'm not opposed to learning from anyone, but the people they're impressed with are more often than not, not very good. Have any of you experienced this type of sentiment among family or peers? Does it make you feel as shitty as it makes me feel? Sorry, had to vent. :P