Show HN: Idea Mash – A Side Project Idea Generator (mccallalexander.com)
5 points by mccallofthewild 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



a guy calls himself a web designer and his one page app has left-right scroll. awesome.


It's probably an easter egg


sup mccall? hey read the bootstrap docs then try again




