Show HN: Idea Mash – A Side Project Idea Generator
mccallalexander.com
5 points
by
mccallofthewild
145 days ago
mwolfhoffman
144 days ago
a guy calls himself a web designer and his one page app has left-right scroll. awesome.
pnwhyc
144 days ago
It's probably an easter egg
mwolfhoffman
144 days ago
sup mccall? hey read the bootstrap docs then try again
