> Linda's stone-cold on arithmetic.
So easy to say but from what I could understand, I believe it.
My grandfather attended school through the third grade. But the 1930s being what they were, with a head for numbers, he became an accountant for the South Australian Railways. On week ends, to make ends meet, he would go to the racetrack and compute odds for the bookies. That's right: if someone placed £20 on a horse, the bookie would ask him what hedge bets to place. And they all asked him to calculate the changing odds as betting proceeded.
Which he did in his head. In pounds, shillings and sixpences. I can't imagine this.
But when I read this article I could believe this couple was capable of it.
