|Ask HN: KISS company website: Wordpress, Square Space or roll my own?
|I'm building a SaaS product targeting the telephony sector. Finished my prototype (Spring Boot backend, basic jQuery/Bootstrap front end) and raised a little scratch so I'm planning on building a company website, careers page, etc. before I start hiring.
Whilst I know PHP well enough (to really dislike it) temptation is to avoid Wordpress for the company site and go for something else (Jekyll, Ghost etc). Problem is a lot of the company web pages being churned out by design studios are Wordpress and I want to outsource at least the company web pages.
Has anyone here tried eschewing the typical Wordpress company website and rolled their own or alternatively gone for a completely different CMS?
Any pros or cons you've encountered?
To keep things simple I'm trying to limit my language focus to just Java8/ECMAScript for now so keen to avoid throwing Ruby or Python based stacks into the mix.
On the other hand, if you want to have more control in the long term, I can recommend to use Hugo [0] as a static website generator.
They have plenty of themes [1] to choose from. You can still adjust it with basic knowledge in HTML/CSS. Afterwards you can chose where to host it. You can use Github Pages [2] for free or pay for a service like DigitalOcean [3]. I wrote a technical cheatsheet [4] on how to setup your own website with these ingredients.
- [0] https://gohugo.io/
- [1] http://themes.gohugo.io/
- [2] https://pages.github.com/
- [3] https://www.digitalocean.com/
- [4] http://www.robinwieruch.de/own-website-in-five-days/