Ask HN: KISS company website: Wordpress, Square Space or roll my own?

Whilst I know PHP well enough (to really dislike it) temptation is to avoid Wordpress for the company site and go for something else (Jekyll, Ghost etc). Problem is a lot of the company web pages being churned out by design studios are Wordpress and I want to outsource at least the company web pages.

Has anyone here tried eschewing the typical Wordpress company website and rolled their own or alternatively gone for a completely different CMS?

Any pros or cons you've encountered?

To keep things simple I'm trying to limit my language focus to just Java8/ECMAScript for now so keen to avoid throwing Ruby or Python based stacks into the mix.