SDF Celebrates 30 years of service in 2017!
On June 16th, 1987 Ted Uhlemann (handle: charmin, later iczer) connected his
Apple ][e's 300 baud modem to the phone line his mother had just given him
for his birthday. He had published the number the night before on as many
BBSes around the Dallas Ft. Worth area that he could and he waited for the
first caller. He had a copy of Magic Micro BBS which was written in Applesoft
BASIC and he named the BBS "SDF-1" after his favorite Japanimation series
ROBOTECH (Macross). He hoped to draw users who were interested in anime,
industrial music and the Church of the Subgenius.
Slowly, SDF has grown over all these years, never forgetting our past and
unlike many sites on the internet, we actually have a past. Some people
today may come here and see us as outdated and "retro". But if you get
involved, you'll see it is quite alive with new ideas and a platform
for opportunity to try many new things. The machines are often refreshed,
the quotas are gone, the disk space is expanding as are the features (and
user driven features at that) and our cabinets have plenty of space for
expansion here in the USA and in Europe (Germany).
Think about ways you'd like to celebrate SDF's 30th and join us on the
'bboard' to discuss what we could do.
I realize many of you have likely moved on yourselves, but I just wanted
you to know we're still here and we'll keep doing new and exciting things
with a foundation in the UNIX shell.
Sincerely,
Stephen Jones (SMJ)
https://sdf.org
It's sort of like an MMO: it's only fun when you're on a heavily-populated "shard", but that also means that you're all putting strain on the same server.
I'm surprised that there's no more modern implementation of the same multitenant "shell system" as a scale-free distributed architecture—like Mesos, z/OS, or any other "multi-tenant scheduler of interactive container-jobs with access to a common GlusterFS volume" kind of approach. A PaaS you can hang out in like a BBS.
Come to think, you could put one of these up on AWS, using EC2 autoscaling + K8s/Docker Swarm + Amazon EFS for storage, quite easily. Has anyone done this yet?
We're reasonably active, and we have almost 1400 registered users [edited: i was corrected by a hashbang admin as to the amount].
The ultimate purpose of hashbang is to expose more users to a traditional remote UNIX server and command line, as well as teaching people how to use it.
We've created a slight barrier to entry with the intentionally obtuse signup flow, as we don't want completely non-technical users flooding the service.
I promise we won't bite :D
curl hashbang.sh
Cloud9 IDE works a bit like that. They provide free 'workspaces', and each workspace is hosted in a Docker container on their managed fleet. You have shell and file system access. They wrote a bit about how it works in this blog post: https://c9.io/blog/announcing-the-all-new-cloud9-development...
> Our new workspaces are powered by Docker Ubuntu containers. Every workspace is a fully self-contained VM, so you can run any development stack (e.g. a WordPress website and a Node.js web app) in parallel without running into configuration issues. Each workspace gives you full freedom over your environment, including sudo rights, so any development stack can be set up, built, and run without any hassle.
When it's finished, it will let you launch machines in 5 seconds, with a choice of images for different purposes (like development, pentesting, offloading heavy computation etc).
My plan is to also open source most of it post-launch (it will require some additional efforts to extract specialized functionality). If anyone is interested in joining me, shoot me an email and we can talk.
http://voidnull.sdf.org/
"there is one place where you can still host your content anonymously. That place is the Super Dimension Fortress or SDF. SDF lets you register an anonymous user over ssh (which is accessible via the Tor network) and takes cash over mail in order to validate the user."
"I challenge you to send me a postcard to my mailing address with the content that says "I see you voidnull" and a self-addressed postage-paid envelope. I will then send you a $10 bill back as a prize."
https://web.archive.org/web/20160828065530/http://sdf.org/?f...
We are using a 'swamp' class C 192.94.73...?
Edit: Found https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc4632 (CIDR: The Internet Address Assignment and Aggregation Plan), which says this. Still not quite sure what they mean.
Note that, as defined, this plan neither requires nor assumes the
re-assignment of those parts of the legacy "Class C" space that are
not amenable to aggregation (sometimes called "the swamp").
> Since more than half the global routing table consists of /24 announcements, those are the first candidates for being filtered. More aggressive filters may even filter out everything smaller than the smallest assigned PA blocks, possibly with some exceptions for “the swamp,” the part of the Class C space assigned in pre-CIDR days(192.x.x.x and part of 193.x.x.x). The currently allocated smallest PA blocks are /20, but much of the Class C space is allocated to ISPs in /19 and larger blocks.
Well, I'll actually have to do a few more things in order to make that possible, but at least I think SDF will last longer than most other services of its kind.
I was introduced to a new customer via SDF; The person sharing the hardware your "droplet" runs on can't do that.
"a networked community of free software authors, teachers, students, researchers, hobbyists, enthusiasts and the blind. It is operated as a federally recognised non-profit 501c7 and is supported by its members."
...
"Our mission is to provide remotely accessible computing facilities for the advancement of public education, cultural enrichment, scientific research and recreation. Members can interact electronically with each other regardless of their location using passive or interactive forums. Further purposes include the recreational exchange of information concerning the Liberal and Fine Arts."
"Members have access to games, email, usenet, chat, bboard, gopherspace, webspace, programming utilities, archivers, browsers, and more. The SDF community is made up of caring, highly skilled people who operate behind the scenes and in the underground to maintain a non-commercial INTERNET."
I can see hardware not being an issue - with the right contacts you can be swimming in older x86 and Alpha gear, storage and networking, etc, with enough spares to last until the apocalypse.
Tomorrow I'll be updating my subscription to an ARPA membership (36$/lifetime).
I've been using this for IRC and it works satisfactorily.
(or via the floodgap[1] http<->gopher proxy: http://gopher.floodgap.com/gopher/gw?gopher://sdf.org:70/1 )
--
[1] http://gopher.floodgap.com/gopher/
http://www.panix.com/
That could result in a nasty surprise.
My only recommendation would be to stay away from the local panix.* usenet hierarchy. They're frequented by intelligent but remarkably insular folk, and they could easily leave you with a rather poor impression of the service. Just ignore them.
http://pub400.com/
Should have signed up some time ago. Had a free few minutes and took the plunge.
I got online in early 91, dialup PPP on some cobbled together PC. Prior to that time, I was online with Apple //e using various BBS gateways.
This brings back some great memories. I'll lifetime this and get to know a few people ASAP.
ns-a.sdf.org 205.166.94.20
This will obviously slow down lookups for those users. If this is intentional, I would be curious why they are doing this.
After I got a job, one day I thought of going for MetaARPA. It was again some kind of curiosity and and a sense of giving back - because in all honesty it was SDF where I had first accessed a remote shell and sent a file via FTP to a remote server. I checked around on the net and SDF how is this, what do I get with it and I sent a short mail to support asking few questions. I never got a reply. Tried asking on IRC and COM too didn't really receive much in info. Docs are really insufficient. Maybe I was not patient enough - having been accustomed to StackOverflow and tutorials.
Fare enough, it was nothihng that anyone owe me. Then at the same time email started to act strange and many other problems. Yes, I was using <my-user-name>@sdf.org really at many important places (except my bank and all). It would sometimes bounce back and then would act funny. The delay in fetching email of course. Didn't receive any communication regarding any of these. I read a blog post by someome who gave up and has started to change his email everywhere because of SDF's unreliability. He mentioned he had used the sdf.org email for close to 20 years. Recently the link where one could access roundcube webmail (and no, IMAP never never really worked - for me; I guess it might be because of my membership level but then I did want to upgrade) stopped working and there was no communication regarding it, no response. And on IRC I figured I am not the only one wondering about it. It was not the first time mail/webmail had a problem. The link still doesn't work (https://wm.sdf.org/rc) and there still hasn't been any communication or response regarding that (at least I didn't get one - not I am owed one). Amyway that's how it was. I also think it's pretty much one person setup (not sure) - maybe not full time and how such roles at non-profits can be a thankless job especially when people start expecting services as they expect from commercial entities. Anyway, I never proceeded much further than that. I kinda realised me and SDF are not a match, or a fit so to speak.
I am really not complaining (really really not; it may sound like one) I am just sharing my experience. I think my connection with SDF is just all about curiosity and maybe I never really had the real SDF experience. Either I didn't try enough or maybe the relevance was lost to time by the time I got on SDF (around 2006-07). Or maybe I tried to treat SDF as a service provider (a commodity?) and it is/was supposed to be more of an experience, an anecdotal memory collected over time.
