Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Statement concerning the arrest of Dmitry Bogatov (debian.org)
119 points by itaysk 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite



This is the Google Translate of the news link in Russian: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=auto&tl=en&js=y&pr...


There's a relevant discussion about his arrest from five days ago: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14096625


Did he run a Tor exit node?


That is what I have read on this topic, yes.


Yes, he did. (according to meduza.io)




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: