Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Statement concerning the arrest of Dmitry Bogatov
(
debian.org
)
119 points
by
itaysk
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
mynegation
145 days ago
This is the Google Translate of the news link in Russian:
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=auto&tl=en&js=y&pr...
r3bl
145 days ago
There's a relevant discussion about his arrest from five days ago:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14096625
smelendez
145 days ago
Did he run a Tor exit node?
steveklabnik
145 days ago
That is what I have read on this topic, yes.
mluts
145 days ago
Yes, he did. (according to meduza.io)
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: