We are solving several hard problems in ways that make it really easy for our users - this IS our core value proposition.
Of course there is a really big market behind all this too, and that is exciting too, but for now it's hard to get excited about a 60bn dollar market, when all we have is a couple of users a month raving about how ridiculously awesome our product is, before getting stuck at one of the deeper parts of the system....
Because this isn't another shallow startup like a SnapChat or a Twitter or an AirBNB (not meaning this in a derogatory sense - rather they are solving rather direct and simple to articulate market needs of end-user consumers, rather than complex business problems)... Its probably far better to self fund and grow organically, which is what we've been doing for the past 3 years.
Our strategy isn't "try something for 12 - 18 months" and if it fails to get massive traction shut the doors.
We know our market is important, we know it is big, what we don't know, is whether our approach is something that can crack it, since we are approaching the mountain from a straight up vertical face. (busy looking for alternatives to give us more intermediate profits)
How about Atlassian?
