|
|Ask HN: How to prep for a technical interview with 8 study hours?
|
1 point by totalperspectiv 145 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|This is my first technical interview! I code in Python daily, and that will be the language of the interview. I am self taught but have learned most of the foundational algorithms and data structures concepts at least one time. However it's been a while since I had to really think about them. I've been working in a software developer role for about two years.
Any advice on good resources out there for a short time frame would be great!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact