Manticore – Concurrent, Parallel, ML-Like Language
uchicago.edu
2 points
by
nickpsecurity
145 days ago
nickpsecurity
145 days ago
Particularly interested if something like this or LinearML could help with Ocaml's multicore problem. That it's still not multicore for whatever reason inspired me to dig into concurrent or parallel ML's with Manticore being best I saw.
