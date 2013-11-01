Bruce Schneier was first I read on this although I can't find original writeup. Here's one:
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2013/11/surveillance_...
Here's one meant to be slightly entertaining that's specific to Google's end of things:
http://www.datamation.com/columns/executive_tech/article.php...
Note: They did consolidate their privacy policies for various services to start linking things like author predicts. I found that news piece before this one.
Note 2: The "If it's free, then you're the product" meme obviously doesn't always apply to free goods. You must assume it does in U.S., though, since you have no legal protections in practice on that sort of thing. They might sell you out behind your back.
Neither of them call their users customers; only the clients (e.g. advertisers) actually paying them money.