|
|Ask HN: How to split equity for full-time and part-time co-founders?
|
4 points by vinalia 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite
|I'm working full-time on my first startup and bootstrapping the company with money I've saved. I'm the technical person while my co-founder is a support/marketing/people person (our vertical is heavy on support).
My co-founder is working full-time for another company and only able to meet a couple nights per week. They have financial obligations but are committed to joining full-time after we land our first sale. We were co-workers at a previous company and are good friends.
FWIW, we did UX work to de-risk the product a bit (estimating our product/market fit and profitability through user research before launching).
Our plan is to do the standard 4 year vesting with a 1 year cliff.
Would a 50/50 split make sense and should there be any special terms to make it more even (like starting their vesting after they join full-time)?
Happy to fill in any more details. Thanks for the help!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
There are multiple considerations here. tylercubell is correct that you are taking a risk here that you co-founder isn't. You may never land your first sale. in that case, your co-founder has been earning money at a full-time job and you haven't. Should your equity percentage reflect that?
But let's say you are comfortable with an equal or nearly-equal split, some options to make things more fair, incentivize your co-founder, and make your company attractive to potential investors:
1) Slower vesting for your co-founder or having at least a tranche of his shares only begin to vest when he joins full time; 2) Offering your co-founder a small vesting equity stake now and an option to purchase more that only begins to vest if he joins full time; 3) If you are going to grant your co-founder a large equity stake now, with significant vesting before he joins full-time, the co-founder could grant the company the option to repurchase a certain percentage of shares at cost if the company has its Series A before he joins full time. This would avoid the deadweight on the cap table problem.
On #1 and #2, one core idea is to make the grant of shares now (not down the road) to ensure your co-founder can purchase the shares cheaply, before your common gets priced.