Ask HN: How to split equity for full-time and part-time co-founders?

My co-founder is working full-time for another company and only able to meet a couple nights per week. They have financial obligations but are committed to joining full-time after we land our first sale. We were co-workers at a previous company and are good friends.

FWIW, we did UX work to de-risk the product a bit (estimating our product/market fit and profitability through user research before launching).

Our plan is to do the standard 4 year vesting with a 1 year cliff.

Would a 50/50 split make sense and should there be any special terms to make it more even (like starting their vesting after they join full-time)?

Happy to fill in any more details. Thanks for the help!