How to Stop a Robot Revolution in Five Easy Steps
artplusmarketing.com
3 points
by
CM30
145 days ago
1 comment
CM30
145 days ago
on another note.. no, I don't fear 'paperclip maximisers'. The issue assumes a robot design that makes no sense. A paperclip maker will not get 'general AI' and full mobility. It'll be stuck on a production line.
