How to Stop a Robot Revolution in Five Easy Steps (artplusmarketing.com)
3 points by CM30 145 days ago



on another note.. no, I don't fear 'paperclip maximisers'. The issue assumes a robot design that makes no sense. A paperclip maker will not get 'general AI' and full mobility. It'll be stuck on a production line.




