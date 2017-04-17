Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
United Airlines STILL using police to remove passengers in spite of promise (fortune.com)
62 points by pm24601 145 days ago | 36 comments



Listen, I'm not a United fan, but this stuff stinks of people jumping on the outrage train.

This is pretty clear what happened:

> Soon after moving to other, empty seats in the economy cabin a few rows up, flight crew denied their request to pay a supplement for the seats, which United sells as "economy plus", and told them to move back to their original seats, Hohl said.

So, they were not in their original seats when the plane was boarding. They don't allow this while people are boarding because the flight team needs to match people boarding to the manifest & it screws up other people who's seats they might be taking.

They might allow you to switch seats AFTER takeoff, but that's a different story.

The other part of the issue is they didn't move to comparable seats.

> "We thought not a big deal, it's not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat," Hohl told KHOU. "We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat."

From a fare standpoint, they're actually a different fare class. Just because it's not a different cabin, doesn't mean that's a headache. I'm not 100% sure of their policy, but United certainly isn't obligated to change people's seats and upgrade them once they're already issued a ticket & booked on the flight. Can you imagine the nightmare that ensues after people start requesting upgrades, exit rows, premium economy, etc when people are trying to board with children, suitcases that don't fit in bins and all the other stuff that happens in economy on boarding?

This article (https://www.yahoo.com/style/united-airlines-kicks-couple-off...) is pretty clear that the sleeping man was awakened and their seats were available for use and there's no clear reason why they refused to return to their original ticketed seats.

Like I said, I'm not a United fan, and I do everything I can to avoid flying them & use my points on their partner airlines internationally (which aren't bad actually), but this stuff screams of novice flyers not knowing the rules of the air and trying to milk the bad press train United is having.

Edit: typo


One of the Number 1 complaints of people who pay for Economy Plus is that airlines sometimes let regular people sit there. Basically, if I paid more for this, why don't they have to?

I think it was justified that they got removed.

Also, if not the police, then who should remove unruly passengers? In the original case it was rather bad policy that caused all the issue, but in general, who else should do this?


"One of the Number 1 complaints of people who pay for Economy Plus is that airlines sometimes let regular people sit there. Basically, if I paid more for this, why don't they have to?"

I don't doubt it. But are you saying that this complaint makes sense? Every passenger on the flight probably paid a different fare.


Yes it makes sense. You can't just sit in the first class if you didn't pay for it and then expect that people are okay with it.


But surely that's between me and the airline. What if they decide to give me a free upgrade, just because I'm awesome? How does that affect you?


1. I'm sure United doesn't want to encourage behavior of people taking seats they didn't pay for (or were ticketed for).

2. This wasn't United giving them anything. They tried to take an upgrade. Were told to go to their original seat, refused and then requested to deplane.


I understand. I was talking about a different, hypothetical situation.


Yes, but it's completely different if the airline decides to upgrade you than if YOU decide to start upgrading yourself and sitting wherever you please.


Absolutely. That's why it's a different hypothetical situation, as I said.


Well, I am not complaining to you. I am complaining to the airline that they should do something. If you get a free upgrade then the Airline is paying for you in a sense. That is different than just sitting yourself in a different area.


You said, "One of the Number 1 complaints of people who pay for Economy Plus is that airlines sometimes let regular people sit there." "Let", as in permitted. I was asking, what's the beef with this? Nothing to do with people taking seats without permission.


The beef is that I paid for this and so should you. It is irrelevant how much, but the fact is you didn't pay for it, so you shouldn't sit there.


I don't understand. If you discover that a restaurant that you patronized (as a paying customer) gave away some food, would that outrage you?


The couple "found another passenger sleeping sprawled across their seats after they were the last to board the flight".

They moved to other empty seats. They didn't go to first class or business class, they simply took other empty economy seats. They may not even have known the difference between various economy seats. The majority of airlines in the world don't differentiate economy seats.

United should have asked the sprawling passenger to unsprawl, and punish the sprawling passenger if necessary, not the couple.


They did. They moved the passenger and asked them to return. They refused, which is why they were moved out of the way.

Exit rows are easy to distinguish. First 3 rows of the cabin are usually economy plus (maybe 5 with United). I don't like it either, but it's pretty clear and it's not unreasonable for an airline to ask you to sit in the seat number you're ticketed in...


How was a man sleeping across their seats during boarding? I have a hard time imagining a person doing this and not being told not to be a flight attendant. They make multiple passes up and down the cabin telling people to sit up with their bags properly away.


This is probably one of those incidents where "draped across the seats" is a guy who boarded early, sitting aisle and fell asleep with his arm on the chair.

The people tried to get a better seat and got told no. Then they made it into a headline story.


I don't really understand what people are looking for, in general. I think it's pretty clear that:

1. Disputes between passengers and airlines are going to happen from time to time.

2. Some of these passengers will be asked to leave the airplane.

3. Some of those passengers will refuse to leave.

There needs to be a generally applicable, reasonable step 4. And, no, "just let the customers stay on the plane whenever this happens" isn't that.


Step 4 here was pretty reasonable.

1. Asked to leave the plane. 2. Let the rest of the passengers leave on time. 3. Rebook them on the next flight.

Not that hard.


> match people boarding to the manifesto

Manifest. A manifesto is rather different.


fixed - thanks :)


Headline is "United Airlines Reportedly Removed an Engaged Couple from a Flight to Their Wedding." The submitted headline would seem to violate site guidelines.


Not to mention, they're still ALLOWED to use police to remove passengers who refuse to comply with flight attendant instructions...which is what happened here...

EDIT: It seems it was a US Marshall...not technically police.


It's not even "in spite of promise" (in the HN headline as of this comment); the promise was not to do it when they are overbooked.


> flight crew denied their request to pay a supplement for the seats, which United sells as "economy plus", and told them to move back to their original seats, Hohl said.

Sounds like they should have removed the guy sleeping in seats that weren't his, not folks who were probably cooperating with the flight crew. Or there's something missing in this story.


They woke him up and moved him.

See this article - https://www.yahoo.com/style/united-airlines-kicks-couple-off...

They refused to sit in their ticketed seats, which is why they were removed.


Ah, I had a feeling something wasn't quite right with the account in the article. That makes it pretty much a non-story.


Yes, it's another "outrage against United" story - but in this case, it's seems more likely that it's just a whiny customer who didn't listen to the flight staff and who's behavior affected the flight.


This story repeats the falsehood that the United flight was "overbooked". Explanation here:

https://www.inc.com/cynthia-than/the-controversial-united-ai...


I'm not a United fan, but there is a big point of their story that is confusing. Why was a man napping across a row of seats during boarding?


I presume that the man was already boarded from a previous segment of a multi-segment flight, and that segment was lightly-booked enough to nap across multiple seats.

This would be especially likely when boarding at a hub airport--like ORD. The fully-booked portion of the flight is from the hub to the end destination, but those passengers are coming in from N feeder routes. So 1/N of the feeder passengers can remain on the plane instead of getting out to make a connection.

But even so, you still need to have enough of your ass in your own seat to be belted in during takeoffs and landings. That makes it mighty difficult to sleep across 3 or more seats through a stop.

Looks suspicious. I suspect this couple was embellishing to surf a wave of anti-United sentiment for a bit. The guy was probably asleep in his own seat, and they just didn't want to climb over him and sit 3-to-a-row when other rows were empty. I wouldn't put it past United to seat an affianced couple in separated seats with a stranger seated between them, either.


I'm afraid their culture is too far gone and it will be a long, slow descent. They're news fodder now.


Or, this will all blow over in 1 month, like it always has before, and while they will churn travelers temporarily, the next Delta/et al scandal will churn them right back to United.

Plus the dollar is king and RyanAir proves you can spit on people and treat them like trash and they will line up to fill every plane as long as the price is right.


How people direct their outrage at these kinds of stories is pretty fickle, too. Right now, because of a quite egregious case, people are more skeptical of police removing people from planes than they used to be (which is probably good). But in a few months there will be some case of a passenger removed from a plane in circumstances that look bad for the passenger and/or trigger common pet peeves, and then we'll have a chorus of pro-police internet commentators saying "FINALLY someone did something about these assholes, I hope they start doing this regularly!!!"


The crazy thing about this to me is that United isn't that cheap compared to other airlines.

At least Spirit will actually give you a steep discount on most fares and then treat you poorly. United has long known to been this bad and they still charge like a full-fare carrier.


Most airlines aren't incentivized to treat customers as human beings... that's the bargain. That's the diff between Virgin / JetBlue and United / American.

ProTip(TM): Virgin counter at LHR is probably the best on planet earth. Super friendly and helpful.




