This is pretty clear what happened:
> Soon after moving to other, empty seats in the economy cabin a few rows up, flight crew denied their request to pay a supplement for the seats, which United sells as "economy plus", and told them to move back to their original seats, Hohl said.
So, they were not in their original seats when the plane was boarding. They don't allow this while people are boarding because the flight team needs to match people boarding to the manifest & it screws up other people who's seats they might be taking.
They might allow you to switch seats AFTER takeoff, but that's a different story.
The other part of the issue is they didn't move to comparable seats.
> "We thought not a big deal, it's not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat," Hohl told KHOU. "We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat."
From a fare standpoint, they're actually a different fare class. Just because it's not a different cabin, doesn't mean that's a headache. I'm not 100% sure of their policy, but United certainly isn't obligated to change people's seats and upgrade them once they're already issued a ticket & booked on the flight. Can you imagine the nightmare that ensues after people start requesting upgrades, exit rows, premium economy, etc when people are trying to board with children, suitcases that don't fit in bins and all the other stuff that happens in economy on boarding?
This article (https://www.yahoo.com/style/united-airlines-kicks-couple-off...) is pretty clear that the sleeping man was awakened and their seats were available for use and there's no clear reason why they refused to return to their original ticketed seats.
Like I said, I'm not a United fan, and I do everything I can to avoid flying them & use my points on their partner airlines internationally (which aren't bad actually), but this stuff screams of novice flyers not knowing the rules of the air and trying to milk the bad press train United is having.
Edit: typo
I think it was justified that they got removed.
Also, if not the police, then who should remove unruly passengers? In the original case it was rather bad policy that caused all the issue, but in general, who else should do this?
I don't doubt it. But are you saying that this complaint makes sense? Every passenger on the flight probably paid a different fare.
2. This wasn't United giving them anything. They tried to take an upgrade. Were told to go to their original seat, refused and then requested to deplane.
They moved to other empty seats. They didn't go to first class or business class, they simply took other empty economy seats. They may not even have known the difference between various economy seats. The majority of airlines in the world don't differentiate economy seats.
United should have asked the sprawling passenger to unsprawl, and punish the sprawling passenger if necessary, not the couple.
Exit rows are easy to distinguish. First 3 rows of the cabin are usually economy plus (maybe 5 with United). I don't like it either, but it's pretty clear and it's not unreasonable for an airline to ask you to sit in the seat number you're ticketed in...
The people tried to get a better seat and got told no. Then they made it into a headline story.
1. Disputes between passengers and airlines are going to
happen from time to time.
2. Some of these passengers will be asked to leave the
airplane.
3. Some of those passengers will refuse to leave.
There needs to be a generally applicable, reasonable step 4. And, no, "just let the customers stay on the plane whenever this happens" isn't that.
1. Asked to leave the plane.
2. Let the rest of the passengers leave on time.
3. Rebook them on the next flight.
Not that hard.
Manifest. A manifesto is rather different.
EDIT: It seems it was a US Marshall...not technically police.
Sounds like they should have removed the guy sleeping in seats that weren't his, not folks who were probably cooperating with the flight crew. Or there's something missing in this story.
See this article - https://www.yahoo.com/style/united-airlines-kicks-couple-off...
They refused to sit in their ticketed seats, which is why they were removed.
https://www.inc.com/cynthia-than/the-controversial-united-ai...
This would be especially likely when boarding at a hub airport--like ORD. The fully-booked portion of the flight is from the hub to the end destination, but those passengers are coming in from N feeder routes. So 1/N of the feeder passengers can remain on the plane instead of getting out to make a connection.
But even so, you still need to have enough of your ass in your own seat to be belted in during takeoffs and landings. That makes it mighty difficult to sleep across 3 or more seats through a stop.
Looks suspicious. I suspect this couple was embellishing to surf a wave of anti-United sentiment for a bit. The guy was probably asleep in his own seat, and they just didn't want to climb over him and sit 3-to-a-row when other rows were empty. I wouldn't put it past United to seat an affianced couple in separated seats with a stranger seated between them, either.
Plus the dollar is king and RyanAir proves you can spit on people and treat them like trash and they will line up to fill every plane as long as the price is right.
At least Spirit will actually give you a steep discount on most fares and then treat you poorly. United has long known to been this bad and they still charge like a full-fare carrier.
ProTip(TM): Virgin counter at LHR is probably the best on planet earth. Super friendly and helpful.
This is pretty clear what happened:
> Soon after moving to other, empty seats in the economy cabin a few rows up, flight crew denied their request to pay a supplement for the seats, which United sells as "economy plus", and told them to move back to their original seats, Hohl said.
So, they were not in their original seats when the plane was boarding. They don't allow this while people are boarding because the flight team needs to match people boarding to the manifest & it screws up other people who's seats they might be taking.
They might allow you to switch seats AFTER takeoff, but that's a different story.
The other part of the issue is they didn't move to comparable seats.
> "We thought not a big deal, it's not like we are trying to jump up into a first-class seat," Hohl told KHOU. "We were simply in an economy row a few rows above our economy seat."
From a fare standpoint, they're actually a different fare class. Just because it's not a different cabin, doesn't mean that's a headache. I'm not 100% sure of their policy, but United certainly isn't obligated to change people's seats and upgrade them once they're already issued a ticket & booked on the flight. Can you imagine the nightmare that ensues after people start requesting upgrades, exit rows, premium economy, etc when people are trying to board with children, suitcases that don't fit in bins and all the other stuff that happens in economy on boarding?
This article (https://www.yahoo.com/style/united-airlines-kicks-couple-off...) is pretty clear that the sleeping man was awakened and their seats were available for use and there's no clear reason why they refused to return to their original ticketed seats.
Like I said, I'm not a United fan, and I do everything I can to avoid flying them & use my points on their partner airlines internationally (which aren't bad actually), but this stuff screams of novice flyers not knowing the rules of the air and trying to milk the bad press train United is having.
Edit: typo