ReHabMan is just amazing. It's even easy to get started with all the tutorials. Indeed, the problem I was getting was with nvidia support, mini-display port, multi display in general, video drivers, hybrid video (integrated + discrete card), etc. Everything else was working a bit too well.
It's sad that this is not legit, the community is really awesome. At least this nvidia move with drivers is a good news for the users in general I suppose.
I personally worked on windows back in the days, discovered MacOS, moved to ubuntu, hated all the PPAs, missed the tools I had on mac so gave hackintosh a try, wasn't legit and had lots of troubles with nvidia, moved to arch linux, struggled with lack of nvidia support too (ironic isn't it?) but turned out to work a bit better on Fedora (maybe because I got better with X11, wayland and configs in general) Then someone left at the office and I got his macbook so I moved back to MacOS (my dotfiles are now compatible on all main os and I automated my setup...). I don't think I'll switch again for a while (time consuming, it's a long trip), but this news is really tempting to move back to hackintosh. I have to admit it though, I really enjoyed Fedora :P
You can even block Apples telemetry (Except for information sent before loading the OS).
If a coalition (or cabal if you'd like to phrase it that way) of software vendors formed to select, build, or define a distro for the business desktop it'd become a more viable option.
If it was installed broadly at work, many people in turn would look for it for home use. It's how MS-DOS and then MS Windows became the de facto standard in a time of CP/M, Unix, Apple DOS, Atari DOS, GEOS, Amiga Workspace, OS/2, and MacOS. Having a single majority OS didn't happen because it was superior. It happened because of network effects.
The only thing they need to do is fix high-DPI display support (it's broken even on Windows and there is a HUGE issue on GitHub that has been around for years now without any action being taken to resolve it, a little frustrating):
Things are messed up when they let a product cycle lapse for 4 years (i.e. Mac Pro) while leaving everyone in the dark the entire time.
Then they'll probably do Microsoft a huge favour in persuading a lot of MacOS users to finally go Windows.
I'd expect my current Hackintosh would last me 3-4 years now that it runs with a 1080 Ti.
I'm planning to run Linux, but also run OS X and Windows 10 at the same time using KVM and dedicate a GPU (Via passthrough) for each of these. This way i get the added benefit of not having to reboot to enter Windows, plus i can make snapshots of the entire VM whenever i desire and thus do A/B tests in a "native" environment.
OS X works very well with KVM, so it is certainly doable.
Cheaper hardware with top of the line specs, upgradeability & compatibility with Windoze, *NIX & macOS.
In short, it's difficult for me to be excited about this given you'll effectively be using your 2017 nVidia card with 2010 limitations.
Perhaps the story is different for CUDA support, and maybe Metal somewhat makes up for the lack of modern OpenGL support, but this feels more like a pyrrhic victory.
It's such a tribute to the modern semi conductor industry that you can write that so casually, and yet, we're talking about an approximately 5 TFLOPS co-processor here.
Not all that long ago that would have been a rack full of very expensive hardware and not all that long before that half a floor in a DC.
Welcome to the future.
And you're right, definitely not sarcastic.
I wouldn't buy one new or second hand to study with today.
It was released last week, though still considered a beta.
Or Apple doesn't support such devices?
Edit: Well it seems that's not straight forward... but maybe NVIDIA is playing ahead of the curve with TB3 on MBPro 2016 : http://appleinsider.com/articles/16/12/01/the-thunderbolt-3-...
