Anyone got YC invite for summer batch,2017?
4 points
by
jayanthsugavasi
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
9 comments
|
favorite
GlennJoe
144 days ago
https://news.ycombinator.com/user?id=krishnanvs
got an invitation
GlennJoe
144 days ago
it is now 4:48 am 18 April in Silicon Valley
acurti
144 days ago
Not yet
ys1715
144 days ago
Not yet
bummed
144 days ago
Not yet
thepraveen0207
144 days ago
No
thepraveen0207
142 days ago
Yes
alqhtani001
144 days ago
not yet :/
dddobney
143 days ago
nope
