Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots once again detained
(
meduza.io
)
3 points
by
mondoshawan
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
mondoshawan
145 days ago
Actual title is: Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots now also accused of supporting terrorism and once again detained. Had to truncate it to fit HN's title limit.
The math professor is Dmitry Bogatov, a Debian and Tor developer.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
The math professor is Dmitry Bogatov, a Debian and Tor developer.