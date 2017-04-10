Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots once again detained (meduza.io)
Actual title is: Mathematics teacher accused of inciting mass riots now also accused of supporting terrorism and once again detained. Had to truncate it to fit HN's title limit.

The math professor is Dmitry Bogatov, a Debian and Tor developer.




