Ask: What is your office workspace setup?

Attending meetups in NYC gives a glimpse of office layouts. The meetup hosts tend to be early or mid-growth stage tech-oriented startups. The impression that I've gotten, at least from this category, is that employees get a powerful laptop, a widescreen monitor, and dock their laptop in at their desks. I'm curious what your workspace is like. What city are you in, what stage of growth is your company in, and are you working in IT?