Show HN: Integrated ElasticSearch and Tika and PdfBox with REST API
github.com
5 points
by
sochix
145 days ago
2 comments
favorite
RobAley
145 days ago
The license here doesn't look like an Open Source license to me.
sochix
144 days ago
It's Fair Source License
https://github.com/RD17/ambar/blob/master/License.txt
