Show HN: Integrated ElasticSearch and Tika and PdfBox with REST API (github.com)
5 points by sochix 145 days ago | 2 comments



The license here doesn't look like an Open Source license to me.


It's Fair Source License https://github.com/RD17/ambar/blob/master/License.txt




