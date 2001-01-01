edit: unintentional italics
Yeah it is unix, it is the kind of unix that you only find running on some old DEC somewhere. Not on a modern x86 cluster.
This while presenting systemd as being about making Linux something more than a unix clone.
And when people complain about systemd not being unix, it is about how everything is blobbed together via interfaces that keep changing at the whim of the developers.
This in contrast to how someone can pipe the output of a GNU command to the input of a BSD command and get sane results, because the interfaces are known and fixed.
People would be much more accommodating of systemd if the logind part could be used independently of the init part etc.
> it is more a clash in that not only do the systemd devs feel the need to make their own rm equivalent
I disagree. It's a failure of the C standard library to not provide a recursive unlink(), so every C program that wishes to do one has to reimplement the logic manually. Most standard libraries of other languages have a recursive unlink(), for example: https://golang.org/pkg/os/#RemoveAll
http://pubs.opengroup.org/onlinepubs/007904975/utilities/rm....
"The rm utility is forbidden to remove the names dot and dot-dot in order to avoid the consequences of inadvertently doing ..."
You're on much firmer ground arguing that Lennart shouldn't be reimplementing rm. I disagree -- I don't have a problem with him reimplementing rm in systemd -- but there's a legitimate argument to be made there.
The one good thing about this is that they did not close it as 'won't fix'.
My educated guess based on reading several previous bug reports is that Poettering would've drag his feet and maybe first close it as wontfix before fixing the issue some time later. Thankfully Martin Pitt fixed it quickly before Poettering came over to badmouth UNIX and point out how everybody else is wrong.
says Poettering.
