> Take a specific example such as 0.6 - also known as "Officers."
After reading carefully, it was clear that it is the notation/name for an octal game. Perhaps it would be nice to add the word "octal" somewhere in that sentence or a link to an explanation of the game.
--
If I understand correctly, in the 0.6 game:
* The isolated tokens are immortal, so you must ignore them.
* You can remove one token from the extreme of a row that has at least 2 tokens.
* You can remove one token from any place inside a row and spit it in two parts (that may have a different number of tokens).
* (If you remove the second or next to last token in a row of length N, you get a row of length N-2 and an isolated token that is not useful for any further move. So this is equivalent to removing the first or last two tokens.)
* A move consists of removing exactly one token from any heap.
* You may not leave an empty heap;
* You may leave the rest of the tokens as a single heap;
* You may divide the remaining tokens into exactly two heaps.
That is basically just a re-wording of what you have already said, but using "heaps" instead of "rows".
It's interesting to see games in their 'traditional' sense be abstracted to fundamental components which can then be used to codify variants. Gives me hope for the whole "modding/remixing" culture.
Sometimes I wish there was a TrueHN or LongFormHN section that would separate the monkish/deeper stories from the mainline/fashionable links. For now bookmarks will do :)
<fx: sad face />
If that sounds a little bitter, it's not intended to. It's intended as an explicit recognition of a reality. Is this a problem? For those who think it is a problem, the first step to solving a problem is to recognise it for what it is.
Maybe there is space on HN for a new headline, alongside "ask", "jobs", and "show". Maybe there is space for "LongForm".
I personally hate it.
Incidentally - and not accusing you of it - but the fear of expressing negativity here is another issue, which reminds me quite a lot of the Twilight Zone episode, "It's a Good Life".[1] I rather prefer Bram Cohen's approach: "Focus on the negative. It's what needs fixing."[2]
[1] http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0734580/
[2] https://twitter.com/bramcohen/status/248845743081807872
Well... I've seen too many long-form articles that promised me a payoff, took a lot of time on style, and never really delivered. I have come to think that they're too high a cost and too low odds on the payoff happening - unless I have some reason to think that the odds on a particular article are higher than normal.
Will you ever bother reading a long article?
> unless I have some reason to think that the odds on a particular article are higher than normal.
Is it enough that it's been on the HN Front Page for hours, and it has 38 points?
The HN comments can give me a pretty good feel for whether I want to bother reading it. For a long-form article, the comments here may be shorter, more informative, more entertaining, or even all three.
I discovered that it was … by reading it:-)
No padding intended - please tell me if you think anything can be cut, trimmed, condensed, or reduced.
