David Silver from Google DeepMind: Deep Reinforcement Learning [video]
3 points
by
dirtyaura
145 days ago
dirtyaura
145 days ago
I found this talk a very good summary of Deep Reinforcement Learning and key concepts. Even without seeing the slides, David's presentation was able to convey the key ideas clearly. Well spent 30-40 mins.
