David Silver from Google DeepMind: Deep Reinforcement Learning [video] (youtube.com)
3 points by dirtyaura 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



I found this talk a very good summary of Deep Reinforcement Learning and key concepts. Even without seeing the slides, David's presentation was able to convey the key ideas clearly. Well spent 30-40 mins.




