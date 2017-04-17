The idea that software could lay out two pieces of content without any access to the semantics of that content is flawed.
We won't improve on the Macintosh until we break the window/windower encapsulation. A window manager needs to provide an API for windows to see virtual reality around them and move through it.
http://mirtchovski.com/lanlp9/rio/index.html
